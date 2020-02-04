Akshay Kumar roped in to play the baddie in Dhoom 4?

After reports that Salman Khan had walked out of Dhoom 4 and that Shah Rukh Khan had been approached for the film, news is now abuzz that it's not the Khans, but Akshay Kumar who has been roped in for the fourth instalment in the Dhoom franchise.

mid-day had reported back in October 2019 that Akshay Kumar is in talks with Aditya Chopra to play the antagonist in Dhoom 4. A trade source had revealed, "Akshay's larger-than-life villain act in 2.0 [2018] convinced Adi that he would be the perfect fit for the next instalment of Dhoom. The duo has had some meetings, including the first round of narration. The role is of a suave underworld don and is much more nuanced than the villains of the previous editions. If all goes well, Akshay and Aditya will make an announcement by the year-end. Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra may not appear in the fourth part while beauty queen Manushi Chhillar may play the female lead."

And now, according to film trade analyst Atul Mohan, the news is indeed true. Here's what he tweeted:

A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4 ðï¸. Let's wait for official announcement soon. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) February 3, 2020

Well, we're sure fans of the Khiladi will be over the moon with this piece of news! Let's wait and watch what Akki has to offer as a Dhoom villain.

