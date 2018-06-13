Akshay Kumar starrer Gold's latest poster is here!

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the poster saying, "Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai. #Gold15Aug".

Akshay Kumar's movie Gold's latest poster out

Makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold treated the audience with the latest poster. Featuring Akshay as a hockey player that won independent India it's first Gold medal, the film traces the dream of a man to win India's first Gold. Unveiling the poster, producer Farhan Akhtar said, "All victories begin with a dream. It fills me with immense joy to present to you the official poster of #Gold, a film that is very close to my heart."

Akshay Kumar also took to Twitter to share the poster saying, "Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai. #Gold15Aug".

Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai. #Gold15Aug pic.twitter.com/nDZclDCtYH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2018

The upcoming sports drama Gold starring Akshay Kumar releases this Independence Day marking 70 years of Free India's first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics. India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the 12th of August 1948. Celebrating this historic occasion, the makers are all set to release the film on the 15th of August this year.

Gold is a first time association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is written and directed by Reema Kagti and marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar.

The teaser depicted the struggle for India's first Gold as a free nation. While we had won several medals under the British Raj, the story of this Gold medal was special.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

