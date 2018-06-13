CBFC receives complaint against Sanju. Here's why

In the trailer, Ranbir Kapoor, as Sanjay Dutt, is seen in prison uniform inside his cell, when the toilet starts flooding it. Well, the letter stated that the scene is likely to show the jail authorities in bad light

Still of the scene in question;

A complaint has been filed with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against the much-anticipated film Sanju. Activist Prithvi Mhaske has raised objection to a toilet leakage scene in the barrack of a jail picturised in the movie.

Dated June 11 and addressed to Prasoon Joshi, CBFC chairman, the makers of Sanju and leading man Ranbir Kapoor, the letter stated, "In the trailer of the movie, we have seen a scene that Sanjay Dutt was in such a barrack of a jail in which the toilet overflowed. As per the information available the government and jail authorities are taking a very well care of all the barracks of the jails. We never heard any such incidents anywhere. Earlier as well many movies were released based on the gangsters where in the jails were covered but never had seen such incidents (sic)."



Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in Sanju

Stating that the scene is likely to show the jail authorities in bad light, the letter further read, "This particular scene will make a bad impression about the jails and jails authorities of the Indians. If there is no action about the same by you then we are left with no option to approach honourable court to put stay on the release of the movie (sic)," it concluded.

