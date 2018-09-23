Akshay Kumar thinks Radhika Apte has a National Award Face

television

Apparently, while shooting for a movie, Akshay Kumar teased Radhika Apte saying that he thinks she has a National Award Face

Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar

She made her own path to fame. The most versatile, powerful and no-nonsense personality in B-Town, Radhika Apte will now be seen in the latest episode of VOOT original Feet Up with the Stars.

Apparently, while shooting for a movie, the heartthrob Akshay Kumar teased her saying that he thinks she has a 'National Award Face' to which she had then retorted saying, "You and Sonam have won them, I haven't so why would you say that?"

Well well, with all the accolades that the lady has won for her strong portrayal of role, we can only hope that she does indeed win the award soon!

Over the years, Radhika has been known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. The actress' last outings Ghoul, Sacred Games, Lust Stories, and Padman has garnered a lot of critical acclaims, and love from her viewers. Radhika Apte has an interesting line up of projects ahead in Baazaar, and Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun in addition to her Hollywood outing alongside Dev Patel in The Wedding Guests.

AndhaDhun revolves around the story of a blind piano artist showcasing facades of his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn as he gets caught in the world of tragedies. The Tabu, Radhika and Ayushmann starrer also marks the first collaboration of Sriram Raghavan and Ayushmann Khurrana. It brings back to the audience the second outing of Radhika Apte and Sriram Raghavan post-Badlapur. Viacom 18 Motion Pictures presents A Matchbox Pictures production, AndhaDhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

