Alaya F: Pressure pushes me as I want to do better at everything

Alaya F is an actress who has gained substantial popularity after giving an awe-striking performance in her debut film Jaawaani Jaaneman. She is even hailed as 'the girl of the moment' as she absolutely captivated the audience's heart with her radiant presence on-screens which really shone through!

In her comedy-drama debut film, the actress' performance was very impactful, despite performing alongside eminent stars like Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She elegantly played an unconventional character just in her first film and struck the audience with her natural charm. The actress's dedication and passion were quite evident through her performance in the film.

Alaya F recently unveiled what keeps her going, she said: "Pressure pushes me as I want to do better at everything and pressure makes sure of that". She channels the pressure positively and utilizes it to prosper in what she does which is a great trait to provide a boost to yourself to get better at what you do.

The actress is awe-inspiring as even during the lockdown she spends her time productively by indulging in various activities such as reading, dancing, doodling, sketching, watching documentaries, and much more which just holds testimony to the fact that she strives for her own betterment even during the free time she has.

Alaya's debut film was recently released on OTT platforms and even there the girl of the moment shone through with her performance and made an impact on the audience.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news