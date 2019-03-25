Alex Rodriguez shares heartfelt post for fiance Jennifer Lopez

hollywood

Seems like former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez is completely smitten by his fiance and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez. Showing love and support for his lady and her upcoming film 'Hustlers', Rodriguez shared an adorable picture of himself with Lopez which features the two embracing each other.

Rodriguez praised Lopez's incredible work ethic and drive. He wrote, "This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, "Hustlers." I won't play spoiler, but I can't wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!! She's been working so hard lately. I'm glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us. @jlo #hustlers."

Lopez is soon going to start shooting for 'Hustlers', which also stars Cardi B, who is making her debut, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Mercedes Ruehl. The couple got engaged on March 10 after dating for almost two years. The duo announced the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts by sharing matching photos of Lopez wearing her stunning diamond engagement ring as Rodriguez can be seen holding her hand in the picture.

He popped the big question while they were vacationing together in Baker's Bay, reported E! News.

According to a source, Rodriguez's proposal totally caught Lopez by surprise.

"Even though this trip to the Bahamas has been planned for a few weeks, friends had no idea that Alex would be popping the question this weekend. Alex kept all of the details surrounding his ring shopping and his proposal very private--almost everyone in their inner circle was caught by surprise when Jennifer posted the photo of the ring," a source said at the time.

A second insider added, "Jennifer had no idea he was planning on doing it. Alex was very happy he was able to pull it off without her knowing."

The much-in-love couple was congratulated by a string of celebrities after they went public with the news.

KhloeKardashian, Ashley Graham, Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner, DJ Khaled, and so many more celebrities offered their congratulations that day and the days following. It wasn't limited to just Hollywood A-listers. In a sweet gesture, BarackObama and Michelle Obama sent them a handwritten note wishing them the best.

"Jennifer & Alex, Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best," the handwritten note read.

Lopez was previously married to waiter Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez settled his divorce with Cynthia Scurtis in 2008.

Lopez and Rodriguez were first linked in March 2017 and have been going strong ever since. In 2018, while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Lopez had called the former MLB star her "Twin Sole."

