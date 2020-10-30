Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's Egypt trip is all about work and fun; see photos
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are currently in Egypt for a film festival, and the duo has been surprising fans with their picturesque vacation photos.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, the 'it couple' of Bollywood are in Egypt, chilling by the sea and enjoying the sunrises. The duo has been on a sharing spree and keeping their fans posted about their oh-so-cool trip. Dressed in a kaftan, Richa is all-things-chic on her mini work vacation. Take a look! Ali Fazal too showed off his dapper side in trendy jackets. From a ferry tour to enjoying the Egyptian sun kissing their morning faces, Richa and Ali have been enjoying every bit of it.
View this post on Instagram
In an interview with mid-day earlier, Richa shared "That we need to step up to protect the environment in the face of the pandemic, is an understatement. The need of the hour is a systemic shift in how we perceive nature. The capability of being a hero is in each of us, and Dr Nair's gesture makes us want to do more for the world."
Speaking about their wedding plans, Richa and Ali shared in a media interaction, "Yes, it is unlikely that we will get married this year because the pandemic is far from over. We would not like to endanger anyone due to our celebration. It is only wise to wait for the vaccine."
View this post on Instagram
Yes am sitting checking #mirzapur2 updates at lunch. But in good company it seems. ðð¤. With the founders of the El Gouna film festival right here, but they are a bit more than that. Citizens of the free world and Service to humanity is the string that binds us all here . Thank you @bushraofficial and Naquib for having us here exchanging notes on art and history with the likes of you all. And ofcourse the wonderful actor, brother and coolest man in town @saidtaghmaoui . And Andy ð, @andreayi ( oh ive got a series of new names comin up for u) my anchor my friend .
She added, "This was inevitable. There's nothing we could do to control this, so we took a sensible decision. In the second week of March itself, we had decided that we won't get married in these conditions. People travelling would face a health risk and safety is most important right now."
Richa and Ali were all set to tie the knot in April this year, but the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting lockdown compelled them to rethink their plan.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe