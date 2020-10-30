Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's Egypt trip is all about work and fun; see photos

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, the 'it couple' of Bollywood are in Egypt, chilling by the sea and enjoying the sunrises. The duo has been on a sharing spree and keeping their fans posted about their oh-so-cool trip. Dressed in a kaftan, Richa is all-things-chic on her mini work vacation. Take a look! Ali Fazal too showed off his dapper side in trendy jackets. From a ferry tour to enjoying the Egyptian sun kissing their morning faces, Richa and Ali have been enjoying every bit of it.

View this post on Instagram Beach day ! #elgounafilmfestival A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) onOct 28, 2020 at 3:45am PDT

In an interview with mid-day earlier, Richa shared "That we need to step up to protect the environment in the face of the pandemic, is an understatement. The need of the hour is a systemic shift in how we perceive nature. The capability of being a hero is in each of us, and Dr Nair's gesture makes us want to do more for the world."

Speaking about their wedding plans, Richa and Ali shared in a media interaction, "Yes, it is unlikely that we will get married this year because the pandemic is far from over. We would not like to endanger anyone due to our celebration. It is only wise to wait for the vaccine."

She added, "This was inevitable. There's nothing we could do to control this, so we took a sensible decision. In the second week of March itself, we had decided that we won't get married in these conditions. People travelling would face a health risk and safety is most important right now."

Richa and Ali were all set to tie the knot in April this year, but the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting lockdown compelled them to rethink their plan.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news