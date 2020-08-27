Richa Chadha on her wedding: Won't get married in these conditions

It's been a year of uncertainties and doubts for most people, all thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans have been postponed, important functions have been cancelled, amid the pandemic, and while things are slowly getting back on track, it still remains a time of fear and anxiety.

B-town's lovely couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were planning to get married this year, but alas, it looks like this wedding will not be taking place in 2020. Speaking to ETimes, Richa shared, "Yes, it is unlikely that we will get married this year, because the pandemic is far from over. We would not like to endanger anyone due to our celebration. It is only wise to wait for the vaccine."

She added, "This was inevitable. There's nothing we could do to control this, so we took a sensible decision. In the second week of March itself, we had decided that we won't get married in these conditions. People travelling would face a health risk and safety is most important right now."

Preparations for the couple's wedding were on in full swing, and so, Richa says it is a bit disheartening that they will have to postpone it. "The idea is to celebrate our special day with people close to us - our friends and family. Once things settle down and when the time is right, hopefully, we will come back and the new world will celebrate with us. I don't know what kind of wedding celebration it will be now, given the new norms, but let's see."

Richa and Ali were all set to tie the knot in April this year, but the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting lockdown compelled them to rethink their plan. Fazal had then announced, "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we'll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we're following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps."

Another couple whose wedding has been postponed is Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. A source revealed to mid-day, "The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand."

