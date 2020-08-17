Richa Chadha: The need of the hour is a systemic shift in how we perceive nature

Amid the ongoing battle against Coronavirus, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal donated 1,000 PPE kits to frontline workers last month. In a mark of appreciation for their gesture, environmentalist Dr RK Nair — who, in the past six years, has planted over six lakh trees across seven states of the country — planted 1,000 saplings in Gujarat, thus kickstarting a new tree plantation drive.



Chadha, who champions sustainable living, is touched by the eco-warrior's gesture. "That we need to step up to protect the environment in the face of the pandemic, is an understatement. The need of the hour is a systemic shift in how we perceive nature. The capability of being a hero is in each of us, and Dr Nair's gesture makes us want to do more for the world," she says. Fazal lent his support to the campaign by sharing a message on social media that read, "It's a big step forward because during this lockdown, I have realised the power of good and reach."

