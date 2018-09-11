Ali Fazal becomes goodwill ambassador for NGO that gives cleft surgeries to children

bollywood

Ali Fazal to back organisation that conducts free surgeries for children with cleft lips

Ali Fazal

Following in the footsteps of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ali Fazal has become the latest Bollywood actor to serve as goodwill ambassador for an organisation that gives cleft surgeries to children. Smile Train enables kids with cleft lips to undergo a free-of-cost surgery to repair their cleft.

Fazal - who will inaugurate the project by the charity today at the SRCC Children's Hospital in Mumbai, where he will meet the kids who will undergo the re-constructive surgery - confirmed the news to mid-day.

"If you Google cleft surgery, you'll understand the depth and body of work that this organisation has done. It is a corrective surgery. I am proud to be the ambassador, leading this cause along with a wonderful team. The organisation has tied up with many hospitals over the years. There are several issues that need to be resolved. This is one among them. When we all do our bit, the world becomes a better place," says the actor, adding that in India, every year, over 35,000 children are born with cleft lips, which can be treated. The charity has already reportedly helped thousands of children across India.

The actor, who recently wrapped up Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies, previously helped young football enthusiasts from Shillong and Lucknow to learn a few tricks of the game. He also coaches children in basketball whenever he is not shooting.

Also Read: Ali Fazal's ode to celebrated filmmaker-actor Guru Dutt

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates