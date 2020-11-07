Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha bring out their poetic side as they visit pyramids in Egypt

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are currently enjoying their vacation in Egypt. There too, they are leaving no chance to express their feelings for each other. The duo has been on a photo-sharing spree and are keeping their fans posted about their trip.

Recently, the lovebirds visited the famous pyramids in Egypt. The actors professed their love for each other via photos and captions. Fazal channeled his inner poet as he shared the pictures with the famed pyramids in the background. Ali wrote, "We did it. Just in time for the pyramids. I specifically told the guy to take the most touristy photos imaginable. Jaisa taj mahal pe lete hain sab log. @therichachadha .. display nahi izhaar hai. Baaki sab bekaar hai. Yahi toh hai saathi. Iss mohabbat mein hum laachaar hain. Poetry sasti hai.. lekin dil se fankaar hain. Love from Misr (sic)." Take a look:

Richa also expressed her love in a very special way. She wrote how Ali is the 'best travel partner'. "If you think Guddu is all about guns, he's got you fooled.... he's the best travel partner ... always up for adventure, an easy smiler, easy on the eyes too, tries new food, carries the world in his backpack (bandaids, water bottles, sanitizer et al)... he can go from lonely-planet type travel to the lap of luxury in seconds and is at home in both scenarios... how perfect does one need to be?! (sic)", she captioned it.

The Panga actress was in awe looking at the pyramids. Sharing a picture, she wrote, "There's something humbling about being in the presence of a magnificent structure that's the oldest thing you've seen... thousands of years ago, millions of people built this on instructions of their kings, in one of the oldest cities of the world... wish to visit Harappa someday. This one was on the bucket list (sic)".

A couple of days ago, the pair shared some romantic pictures from their dream holiday. In the pictures, they can be seen chilling by the sea and enjoying the sunrise.

The couple are all set to exchange wedding vows soon. They were looking to get married in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown forced them to alter their plans. Speaking about their wedding plans, Richa and Ali shared in a media interaction, "Yes, it is unlikely that we will get married this year because the pandemic is far from over. We would not like to endanger anyone due to our celebration. It is only wise to wait for the vaccine."

