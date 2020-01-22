Alia Bhatt cooks up a storm in her kitchen; makes zucchini sabzi

Alia Bhatt has been quite active on her YouTube channel. The actress uses the platform to connect with her fans on topics close to her heart. As she herself claims, food is important to her and makes her happy. So now, Alia has taken to sharing videos of herself attempting to make certain dishes in her kitchen.

Recently, Alia had shared a video of herself making a beetroot salad, and now she's taken things to the next level by making zucchini sabzi. Here's what she posted on YouTube: "Hey guys! Happy new year to all of you! I'm back with another video - Episode 2 of In My Kitchen, featuring Dilip and Carol. This time, we try something a little more difficult. I hope you guys enjoy the video. Don't forget to like, share and subscribe! Toodles!"

In the video, Alia Bhatt takes help from her chef Dilip and housekeeper Carol to make the sabzi. It's fun to watch Alia bustling around in the kitchen asking for instructions on how to make the dish. And the end product sure looks delicious and healthy!

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank, which didn't do as well as expected at the box office. She also had a special appearance in Student of the Year 2. Alia has quite a few film projects in her kitty this year namely Sadak 2, RRR, Brahmastra, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

