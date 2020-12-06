Alia Bhatt: It's been a challenging year for all of us; these are uncertain times

It has been over eight months since the lockdown was imposed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. People were sitting at home, waiting for things to become normal and restrictions to get relaxed. Things have indeed become marginally better and people have begun to go back to work. Alia Bhatt is one of them.

And in an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about the lockdown that happened, resuming work after a long time and how she manages to stay safe amid this crisis. She said, "It's been a challenging year for all of us."

She added, "When I realised I had all this time to myself, I decided to use it productively, learning more about the different aspects of business and the market. And of course, I used the time to catch up on my reading and binge-watching content." When asked about her experience of going back to work, this is what she had to say.

"It's a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions. But we've accepted that this is the new normal, and we're all trying to make the best of the situation," Bhatt stated.

And when asked about her apprehensions about resuming work, she said, "Like I said, we are all apprehensive, these are uncertain times but we have to make an effort and look at doing the best that we all can do. Also the ability to be back on set doing what you love is a blessing and I feel very grateful for every moment!"

The actress is collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. This film was earlier titled Dragon and was slated to release on Christmas 2016. However, due to the massively mounted scale, the makers needed more time to shape and enhance it.

It was then announced that the drama would come out on Independence Day 2019 and then December 4, 2020, but owing to the lockdown, it seems the release has to wait a little longer.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, she completed eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. The first one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but has been postponed.

Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021. This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

