Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her muse; any guesses?

Alia Bhatt is clearly enjoying her time on her Instagram account. She has been sharing adorable pictures with her pets and sister Shaheen Bhatt. And the latest post was also with her cat, who she called her muse.

Taking to her account, she shared a lovely picture and could be seen in a cute and candid moment with her pet. Have a look right here:

The actress is collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. This film was earlier titled Dragon and was slated to release on Christmas 2016. However, due to the massively mounted scale, the makers needed more time to shape and enhance it.

It was then announced that the drama would come out on Independence Day 2019 and then December 4, 2020, but owning to the lockdown, it seems the release has to wait a little longer. Apart from this film, Ranbir Kapoor also has a film with Luv Ranjan coming up that stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite him, and is also in talks with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a thriller titled Devil.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, she completed eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. The first one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but has been postponed.

Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021. This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

