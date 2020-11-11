See Post: Alia Bhatt misses sister Shaheen Bhatt, says 'it hurts'

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt often establish sibling goals with their adorable social media posts. The latest one is a throwback moment that the sisters shared and shows how much the younger one misses the elder. It was shared by Alia on her Instagram account.

In the story, we could see Shaheen taking a nap on Alia’s shoulder and Alia wrote that she misses her so much, it hurts. Have a look right here:

Even Shaheen Bhatt shared a post with Alia and wrote how she too misses her sister. Don’t miss the caption, have a look right here:

Alia Bhatt is also collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. This film was earlier titled Dragon and was slated to release on Christmas 2016. However, due to the massively mounted scale, the makers needed more time to shape and enhance it.

It was then announced that the drama would come out on Independence Day 2019 and then December 4, 2020, but owning to the lockdown, it seems the release has to wait a little longer. Apart from this film, Ranbir Kapoor also has a film with Luv Ranjan coming up that stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite him, and is also in talks with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a thriller titled Devil.

She be completed eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. The first one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but could be postponed.

Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021. This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

