Shaheen Bhatt: Did some thinking and realised my use of social media rarely comes from positive feelings

Shaheen Bhatt has always been very vocal about the low phases of her life, suffering from depression, and how she used to feel low on many occasions. She has now taken to her Instagram account and shared multiple stories on her usage of social media.

After watching Netflix's The Social Dilemma, there have been some changes in the way she perceived this virtual world and has poured her thoughts on how she views at the platform. Taking to her story, she wrote- "I did some thinking and realised my use of social media rarely comes from positive feelings." (sic)

She also wrote- "But I want to change all that" (sic) Have a look at it right here:

Bhatt also wrote about how she has exhausted her social media quota for the day, have a look:

She also interacted with her fans and followers about their take and usage of the medium. But that's not all, Shaheen keeps sharing her pictures with her younger sister Alia Bhatt and they always manage to establish sibling goals with their adorable post.

Very recently, Shaheen wrote a note for Alia and this is what she had to write- "Through this pandemic, and the last few months in lockdown the bright spot in an otherwise bleak time has been the time we've spent together. It has been through this time that I've watched the sparks of understanding blossom into a full-blown self-realisation. And there is something truly astonishing in that – being a silent observer to the poetry in motion that is someone's emotional evolution."

She added, "In these past few months, I have witnessed you display the sort of resilience and emotional stoutness that I could only have dreamed of for you. I've watched as you've weathered incomparable loss and become acquainted with the unfamiliar texture of grief. As you've shed old roles and adopted new ones. As you've sifted with remarkable gentleness through external onslaught for fragments of insight and gratitude."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Shaheen Bhatt Shares Hate Messages She Received, Warns Of Legal Action

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news