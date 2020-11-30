Has Alia Bhatt purchased an apartment in Ranbir Kapoor's building?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship for a while now and the duo is all set to collaborate for the first time for the mega-ambitious and budgeted Superhero franchise, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. And now, a report says that the duo is all set to reside in the same building.

A report in Pinkvilla states that the building is situated at the Pali Hill area in Bandra, and where Kapoor stays at the seventh floor, the Sadak 2 actress is going to reside on the fifth floor and the apartment has costed her around Rs. 32 crores. The report also says that Gauri Khan has been given the responsibility to give her touch to the new abode of the actress.

Coming back to Brahmastra, the drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. This film was earlier titled Dragon and was slated to release on Christmas 2016. However, due to the massively mounted scale, the makers needed more time to shape and enhance it.

It was then announced that the drama would come out on Independence Day 2019 and then December 4, 2020, but owning to the lockdown, it seems the release has to wait a little longer. Due to the on-going pandemic, a lot of big Bollywood films like Sadak 2, Laxmii and Coolie No. 1 made their way to the OTT platform. Will Brahmastra be the next one? It seems Johar isn't really ready for the same.

A report by Bollywood Hungama recently stated, "Karan Johar has not shown interest. He believes that the VFX heavy, grand film would be best enjoyed in cinemas." For the uninitiated, this film is a trilogy but no update has been given on its continuing parts. The source also said, "As of now, there are no talks on the Brahmastra sequels. All the efforts of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are on completing the first part. The shoot of the film is to get over this month after which the team will fully concentrate on the post-production."

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, she completed eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. The first one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but has been postponed.

Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021. This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

