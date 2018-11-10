Alia Bhatt ready to meet Mexican drug lords for a panel discussion

bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Shakun Batra to join Narcos: Mexico cast in a discussion on the future of digital entertainment in India

Given the runaway success of Narcos so far, viewers are naturally waiting with bated breath for the release of Narcos: Mexico, conceptualised as the fourth season of the crime drama.

While it is already known that the show's lead cast - including Michael Pena, Eric Newman and Diego Luna - is headed to India in the run-up to its release on November 16, mid-day has now learnt that Alia Bhatt has been invited to be part of a panel discussion with the stars scheduled for Monday. On the cards will be a dialogue on what makes the Netflix original series so popular, and the way ahead for digital entertainment. Kapoor & Sons (2016) director Shakun Batra is also expected to join the conversation.



A source reveals, "The opening discussion will be about what makes Narcos such a popular show in India. But the crux of the chat will be about how online streaming business has changed the game of content viewing in India.

This year was important for homegrown content as Sacred Games marked the first Netflix original from India. Considering it has been loved by viewers across the globe, the panel will also discuss the kind of content that is expected from our industry in the future."



Bhatt and Batra may seem unusual choices for the dialogue, especially since neither has forayed into the digital platform. However, the source insists, "Alia and Shakun have a finger on the pulse of the market. They know exactly what works online."

