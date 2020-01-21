Alia Bhatt shares a post updating fans about her injury; take a look

While there was news that Alia Bhatt had hurt her back while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubhai Kathiawadi, it looks like it's an old injury that flared up. The actor had posted a picture of herself snuggled in bed with her pet cat, Eddie.

In order to clarify rumours that she had hurt herself on set, Alia shared another story on Instagram that said, "To all those articles out there saying that I have hurt myself on the sets of my film... they are NOT true..."

As per the Insta story, Alia says, 'thanks to few days of complete rest and being horizontal I'm back in action' and the actress has apparently resumed the shoot of her film. Well, we sure are glad she's up and raring to go!

Speaking of Alia Bhatt's upcoming flick Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress is all set to step into the shoes of Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The makers had recently shared a poster of the film featuring Alia as the titular character.

The caption read, "Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020."

