Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi completes a year

The Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi completed one year yesterday. Producer Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to share a behind the scenes video. "A film that swells our chest with pride. The love that #Raazi has gotten is a true testament to the hard work & love put into this cinematic experience! #1YearOfRaazi," he captioned the post.

In the video, KJo shared his memories on the film. He said "I still remember the day I heard the brave story of Raazi. And when I realized that Meghna Gulzar [Writer-Director] was going to helm this beautiful project, I was even more excited."

He also said Alia Bhatt's work in Raazi will always remain one of the finest moments in cinema. This was the first time Alia and Vicky worked together. The Meghna Gulzar-directorial earned approximately Rs 207 crore worldwide.

The film's story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, where an Indian girl (played by Alia) marries a Pakistani Army officer (Vicky Kaushal) to spy for her country.

Alia will next share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's dream project Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release in summer 2020. Whereas, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on the legendary freedom fighter.

