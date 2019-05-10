Alia Bhatt shares ice cream photo from vacay; Arjun Kapoor asks, 'Where's the lake?'

bollywood

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are spending some quality time together on their vacation. The actress has been sharing some lovely pictures from the trip on her social media account and her friends can't stop gushing about the pictures

Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are holidaying in Switzerland. Pictures of them posing with fans are doing the rounds. Ali Bhatt has shared a few photos on her Instagram account and those pictures are love! Her first picture has her in a bright yellow sleeveless maxi dress. She shared the photo and wrote: "soul full of sunshine [sic]" and the picture attracted comments from her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and mother Soni Razdan. Her stylist also left a comment saying, "Hellooo sunshine [sic]", while Akansha praised her beauty and wrote: "Maamaa miaaaaa [sic]" and her mum wrote, "Aaaaahhh .... natural beauty [sic]." Adding to the list was Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, who said, "Cute chick."

Unperturbed by the intrusion upon their privacy, Alia has been sharing the photos on Instagram. Her second photo had her eating ice cream. Dressed in a white knotted dress, Alia looked elegant in her vintage look. With a basket in one hand and an ice cream in the other one, she was seen enjoying her treat. The 26-year-old gave a lovely caption to it, and the ones on diet, are fuming and fantasising about the treat.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "In a world full of hate, BE LOVE - - oh & eat ice cream [sic]"

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor replied to this post and wrote, "Damn you bhatt im gonna think about ice cream all day now [sic]"

Well, there were also rumours of Ranbir and Alia flying to Italy's Lake Como, and taking a light-hearted jibe at it, Arjun Kapoor commented, "Where's the lake?"

Alia, who was in London with sister Shaheen, flew out to be with Ranbir, who made his way there from Mumbai. When the couple took off to this vacation, rumours were rife that the couple was all set to get married and it was Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, who rubbished this news and told IANS, "It is a totally baseless rumour!"

