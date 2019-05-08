Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Europe vacation pictures goes viral; couple heads to Lake Como

bollywood

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt was snapped at the Mumbai airport, while Ayan Mukerji went overseas for work purposes, the actress left for London to meet her sister Shaheen

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who is the latest B-town couple, are painting the town red with their all-in-love pictures. Though the former is not on Instagram, Alia and her family have left no stone unturned displaying the affection on social media. Be it birthday posts or well-wishes, the actress and her mother Soni Razdan have time and again stirred the wave with their updates on Instagram and Twitter.

On the work front, the duo is currently shooting for Brahmastra, an Ayan Mukerji's directorial venture. A few days ago, Alia Bhatt was snapped at the Mumbai airport. While Ayan went overseas for work purposes, the actress left for London to meet her sister Shaheen.

Ranbir Kapoor tagged along and the duo is out vacaying at the United Kingdom. A leading daily Filmfare also reported: "Both have them have been keeping extremely busy and were planning a holiday for a while now. This looked like the perfect time and Ranbir and Alia will soon be off to Lake Como as they love its scenic beauty. The two plan to go see various places across Europe. Post this holiday, they will get back to work."

Earlier this month, Alia shared how the duo shares comfort with each other. The actress said: "Ranbir makes me feel different. Yes, it's true that I was always a little wary of baring my private life out there, but with him, there's a deep sense of comfort. He's an amazing soul and there's so much that I get to learn from him every day, not just as an artiste but also as a human being. I would just say that I'm in a happy space both professionally and personally."

