Katrina Kaif opens up about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor and how she built her life back

Katrina Kaif recently opened up about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, and how she healed and rebuilt her life after that

Katrina Kaif. Pic/instagram.com/katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated for quite a long time and had even moved in together. News of the couple getting hitched was also everywhere, but they broke up leaving their fans upset and confused as to why it happened.

The much-publicised relationship, and later, the breakup was difficult for both Katrina and Ranbir. When asked how she managed to come out of it stronger and how she continued to do good work, Katrina in an interview with Mumbai Mirror said, "I had to break before I could proceed to rebuild myself. I had to take full responsibility for my part in the equation, what I could and should have done better… And accept that the parts that I was not responsible for were not my problem."

Katrina further added that it was something her mom said that gave her courage and helped her move on. Her mom told her, "So many girls and women go through the same thing, you are alone, but you are not."

The Zero actress further revealed that she has always been emotional and that she won't change that for anyone. She told the publication, "But what I have learnt is that as a woman, you must protect and maintain your identity. Your sense of self-worth comes from within and not from another person."

She, however, said that protecting your identity doesn't necessarily mean being guarded in love. Katrina believes in loving with all her heart. She said, "Being in a relationship is beautiful and I have a lot to give to a person."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is now gearing up for a big release, Bharat, alongside Salman Khan. Sporting saris and long curly tresses, Katrina's on-screen avatar of Kumud Raina in Bharat is possibly one of the most distinct looks in her filmography. While there had been much curiosity around Salman Khan's five different avatars in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed period drama, the leading lady too will be seen ageing from her late 20s to her early 60s in the course of the narrative.

