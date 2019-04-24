Katrina Kaif introduces her character Kumud Raina from Bharat

bollywood

After the Bharat trailer launch, Katrina Kaif on April 23 introduced her character from the film - Kumud Raina

Katrina Kaif, who is playing the role of Kumud Raina in Bharat, took to Instagram to share the look her look from the film. "Kumud Raina 1975 .... I had the most incredible time working on this character, the whole journey has been the most exciting for me yet, after working with Ali Abbas Zafar in three films. Can't wait for everyone to see the film, [sic]" she captioned.

Over the past few weeks, Salman Khan has unveiled all his five different looks from the film. The trailer of Bharat gave us the glimpse of Salman Khan's different looks across all his avatars, Katrina, too, stuns in her sari-clad, curly-haired glory. Bharat which is one of the biggest releases of this year, is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film also features Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Jackie Shroff, will be essaying the role of Salman's father in the film.

Salman is teaming up with Ali Abbas Zafar for the third time in 'Bharat' after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid, June 5.

