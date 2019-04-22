Bharat trailer: Katrina Kaif stuns as 'madam sir', perfects her Hindi diction

bollywood

The Bharat trailer is finally out and it's even more interesting than we expected. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's 'Sarkari' character in the film

Katrina Kaif in the Bharat trailer

The makers of Bharat have finally released the trailer of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer and the short clip makes us want to watch more. While Salman Khan looks incredible across all his avatars, Katrina Kaif, too, stuns in her sari-clad, curly-haired glory.

Also, Katrina Kaif seems to have mastered the Hindi diction for the film. The actress who used to face flak for her accent might just win over her detractors with her improved diction in Bharat.

Here's a look from the Bharat trailer:

Bharat is in the eye of all the attention from Salman's fans, from the various posters that have given out some vibrant looks of the star to the sneak peeks and now the trailer. The extent of Salman's looks spans from a young biker to a grey-bearded man.

Bharat boasts of an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover promising power-packed performances. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid, 2019.

Besides Bharat, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, an action film directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar. It is the second spin-off of the Singham franchise. The film is slated to release on 22 May, 2020.

