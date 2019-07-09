Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor was all about love and hugs

bollywood

Neetu Kapoor turned a year older on July 8, and son Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming post on Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor/picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Alia Bhatt, who is said to be head over heels for Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor, shares a warm bond with his family. Courtesy: social media posts. It's not just Alia who keeps on sharing pretty pictures and adorable posts, Neetu Kapoor too doesn't shy away from sending love and wishes to the actress.

As Neetu Kapoor turned a year older, Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt shared an adorable post which is all about cakes, hugs and love. Take a look!

Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor/picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

In June, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya visited Rishi Kapoor in New York, who is said to be recovering from a disease. Alia Bhatt and rest of the Kapoor clan accompanied the ailing actor. Neetu Kapoor wrote: "Your family is your whole world so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments [sic]"

With this, it is obvious that Alia Bhatt seems like a family to Neetu Kapoor. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is juggling the shoot of Brahmastra and her home production Sadak 2.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna promote Brahmastra in Varanasi, see photos

Sadak 2 marks her father Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years, which also stars sister Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991-hit Sadak, which evolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. It also featured Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani, the brothel's owner, and Soni Razdan, Bhatt's wife. Sadak 2 will hit the theatres next year on July 10.

In Brahmastra, she will be romancing alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

The release of Ayan Mukerji's dream project Brahmastra has been postponed. The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020.

Also Read: Fans think Alia Bhatt is a spitting image of mother Soni Razdan in this photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates