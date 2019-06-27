Fans think Alia Bhatt is a spitting image of mother Soni Razdan in this photo

bollywood

Soni Razdan posted a black and white image of herself on Instagram on Tuesday and captioned: "When I was 21. Sigh youth, when we were young. Those were the days"

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a throwback image of herself from her younger days on Instagram. The photograph shared by her has left fans amused by daughter Alia's uncanny resemblance to her. Soni Razdan posted a black and white image of herself and captioned: "When I was 21. Sigh youth, when we were young. Those were the days."

The picture attracted several comments from fans and followers, who stated that she resembles her daughter, Alia. "Alia is your carbon copy," wrote one user, while another commented: "Alia is just a replica of yours. Very pretty." One user wrote: "Like mom, like daughter." Talking about Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan, they have worked together in Raazi, which also featured Vicky Kaushal.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. On the personal front, Alia Bhatt is in news for dating Ranbir Kapoor. They are often seen spending time with each other's families. A week ago, Alia Bhatt joined the Bachchans in New York to meet Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing his treatment there.

Looking at the picture, Soni Razdan dropped a comment on it. She wrote, "All looking so well and happy." In April, Randhir Kapoor had said that Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was now cancer free. The actor has been receiving a steady stream of his film fraternity friends, like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Anupam Kher, ensuring that they meet the couple on their visit to the Big Apple.

