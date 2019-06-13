Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna promote Brahmastra in Varanasi, see photos

bollywood

The team of Brahmastra - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna along with Ayan Mukerji attended a press conference in Varanasi to promote the film

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. All Pictures: Pallav Paliwal

The team of Brahmastra - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy - attended the first press conference to promote this film. The event was held in Varanasi, where the team is currently shooting for Brahmastra along with director Ayan Mukerji. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film that stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Take a look at the pictures:



Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji



Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Alia Bhatt

mid-day has learnt that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing a DJ in the Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt starrer. A source revealed, "Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process."



Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji

It is known that every character in the film possesses superpowers, with Kapoor's character believed to have the power to unleash fire from his palms. The actor has undergone training in various forms of martial arts for the role. "The film has some high octane action sequences. Ranbir trained in traditional Indian martial arts, including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, before the film went on floors in 2017," added the source.

A video of Ranbir talking about the film has also surfaced on social media. Take a look:



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020. Ayan announced the news on his Instagram account.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Europe vacation pictures go viral; couple heads to Lake Como

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates