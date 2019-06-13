Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna promote Brahmastra in Varanasi, see photos
The team of Brahmastra - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna along with Ayan Mukerji attended a press conference in Varanasi to promote the film
The team of Brahmastra - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy - attended the first press conference to promote this film. The event was held in Varanasi, where the team is currently shooting for Brahmastra along with director Ayan Mukerji. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film that stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Take a look at the pictures:
Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji
Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Alia Bhatt
mid-day has learnt that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing a DJ in the Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt starrer. A source revealed, "Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process."
Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji
It is known that every character in the film possesses superpowers, with Kapoor's character believed to have the power to unleash fire from his palms. The actor has undergone training in various forms of martial arts for the role. "The film has some high octane action sequences. Ranbir trained in traditional Indian martial arts, including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, before the film went on floors in 2017," added the source.
A video of Ranbir talking about the film has also surfaced on social media. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
How cutely @aliaabhatt looks at #ranbirkapoor here is a proof #brahmastra #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt last night at #karanjohar house #aliabhattfans #aliabhatthot #aliabhatt_bae_ #aliabhattfc #aliabhattfashion #aliabhattlovers #ranbiralia #aliaranbir #ranbiraliaðÂÂ¥ #ranbiraliafc #ranbiraliarelationship #relationshipgoals #bollywoodrelationships #lovequotes #pyaar
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020. Ayan announced the news on his Instagram account.
Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Europe vacation pictures go viral; couple heads to Lake Como
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Decoding Disha Patani's Instagram: She is the perfect combination of cute and hot
- See photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'age-defying' yoga poses shut down trolls
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Saaho Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas promise a visual treat
- Shahid Kapoor on son Zain: He's so good looking, I'm fanboying him all day
- Celeb spotting: Meezan, Sharmin Segal, Tara Sutaria, Neeru Bajwa clicked
- Disha Patani birthday: These videos prove why she is the ultimate fitness queen
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Neil Nitin Mukesh on Bypass Road: Wrote film keeping myself in mind
- Ayushmann Khurrana: Mainstream is an abused word
- Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have a blast in London; see photos
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji reveal why the movie is called Brahmastra