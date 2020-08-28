Alia Bhatt's latest picture is all about keeping your face towards the sunshine

Alia Bhatt has always been fond of sharing her gorgeous pictures and vidoes on Instagram and on most of the occasions, the captions are nothing but an icing on the cake. The latest post is no exception. This could be a rehearsed pose or a candid one, but was indeed a beautiful one. She could be seen wearing a white top and playing with her hair as she posed for the camera.

And this is what she had to write as her caption- "keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you. [sic]" Have a look at her post right here:

Her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor this year in December made a lot noise and fans were immediately excited, but a recent report in Times of India stated that the duo could get hitched in 2021. The reason behind the postponement is not only the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic but also their respective professional commitments that will keep them busy. The duo is collaborating for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Superhero-trilogy called Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy.

This film was earlier titled Dragon and was slated to release on Christmas 2016. However, due to the massively mounted scale, the makers needed more time to shape and enhance it. It was then announced that the drama would come out on Independence Day 2019 and then December 4, 2020, but owning to the lockdown, it seems the release has to wait a little longer.

Talking of the actress' work front, she will be completing eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. The first one is with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Earlier slated to release on July 10 in cinemas, the thriller will now directly stream on Disney Plus Hotstar due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She then collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a drama called Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but could be postponed!

She then has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most ambitious films of recent times that will be made into a trilogy. This Superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021! This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

