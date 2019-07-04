All you need to know about Bottle Cap Challenge

national

The Bottle Cap Challenge was reportedly started by Taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin. Post which, several celebrities and netizens took to social media to take up the social media trend

Arjun Sarja, Akshay Kumar and Jason Statham. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Online trends which have taken the internet by storm never cease to stop and now, after the Kiki challenge and Triangle Challenge, netizens are going crazy over the new one that has arrived. The newest challenge to arrive is the 'Bottle Cap Challenge' which reportedly originated on June 25 and was started by Taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin.

The 'Bottle Cap Challenge' has generated an incessant discussion on Twitter and several celebrities and netizens have taken to social media accounts to take up the trending challenge. Although the 'Bottle Cap Challenge' Taekwondo instructor Farabi Davletchin, it only went viral after mixed martial-artist Max Holloway tried it out, which was followed by several other celebrities.

Also Read: After Kiki Challenge, the new Triangle Challenge is taking over the Internet

So, what is the 'Bottle Cap Challenge' all about?

Well, in the Bottle Cap Challenge, a bottle is placed on a table with its cap loosely fixed on it. The person who is attempting the challenge is required to untwist the cap with a roundhouse kick. But there's a twist to the challenge. While performing the challenge one must keep in mind that the cap should just fly off the bottle and the bottle must remain stationary at that particular moment. Now, that's quite a task. Also, the entire challenge has to be recorded on 'Slow Motion' in order to understand whether you've actually made it.

After successfully completing the Bottle Cap Challenge, Max Holloway further challenged music artist John Mayer.

Also Read: The funniest Kiki challenges that will leave you in splits! Hilarious!

Furthermore, the person who successfully completes the challenge is required to one or more person requesting them to attempt the challenge. Post which, the new social media challenge had gone viral and several stars jumped to into the bandwagon in order to take up the challenge.

Hollywood star Jason Statham, Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and many more took to social media to share their 'Bottle Cap Challenge'.

View this post on Instagram Dedicated to my Boss Bruce and all my fans #bottlecapchallenge A post shared by Arjun Sarja (@arjunsarjaa) onJul 3, 2019 at 12:26am PDT

The Bottle Cap Challenge soon spread the South Film Industry with South star Arjun Sarjasigning up for it. While sharing the challenge he wrote: Dedicated to my Boss Bruce and all my fans!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates