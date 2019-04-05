All you need to know about Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Bollywood debut

bollywood

Choreographer Saroj Khan is grooming Salman Khan's niece and Alvira and Atul Agnihotri's daughter Alizeh for her Bollywood debut film

Alizeh Agnihotri and Salman Khan

A messiah of sorts to aspiring actors, Salman Khan has launched many a new faces in Tinsel town. Now, the superstar has found a Bollywood-hopeful in his family. Though rumours were rife that his niece Alizeh Agnihotri is ready to take the plunge into movies, parents Alvira and Atul Agnihotri denied the reports.

Now, mid-day has learnt that the youngster is indeed likely to make her debut next year, and has been training in Indian dance forms under the supervision of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan. In making her debut, Alizeh will be the first female from the Khan-daan to venture into films.

Saroj Khan

Says a trade source, "Alizeh took the Internet by storm when she recently modelled for aunt Seema Khan's clothing line. She will be launched by Salman's production house next year. Salman has already started scouting for a suitable script; he wants to launch her with a romance drama. Alizeh, on her part, is training in Indian dance forms as well as action, with the superstar closely monitoring her progress."

Saroj Khan, on her part, is playing an instrumental role in grooming the aspirant. She reveals, "I conduct dance classes for all young actresses, including Alizeh. She will become a heroine soon. Alizeh has joined me for a year and has already completed six months."

