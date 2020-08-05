ALTBalaji and ZEE5 salutes army spirit by announcing The Test Case 2

After the resounding success of the drama-thriller, 'The Test Case' which kept the audience on the edge of their seats, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are all set to take the viewers on a roller-coaster ride yet again with the much-awaited second season of the show. The digital platforms have always aimed to invoke the true spirit of patriotism in every Indian through their shows.

Touted as one of the most appreciated and popular shows on ALTBalaji, the first season featured Nimrat Kaur in the titular role of Captain Shikha Sharma. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and Vinay Waikul, the series follows the first woman in a combat role in the army, who aims to serve the nation by excelling in the male-dominated military spectrum. The show also stars Juhi Chawla, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, and Anup Soni among others. The Test Case was one of the most appreciated OTT shows in 2017. The makers announced the second season as an ode to the Indian Army and the relentless service they provide to the nation.

The second season promises to be bigger, better, and edgier than the first one. Set in the paradise of India, Kashmir it will be a classic story of a woman's relentless search for a man whom she has to hunt, or else she will not be able to ï¬Ând redemption. It is a story of belief, loyalty, espionage, and guerrilla warfare.

Like the first season, 'The Test Case 2' revolves around a woman officer's journey to prove that she can stand head-to-head in a conflict and combat zone and take on the enemy. And at no point in the mission, will she step back, develop weak knees or crack under pressure.

The second season announcement has certainly generated a huge amount of anticipation and curiosity among the viewers, especially those who have watched the first season, and had also raised few speculations around the lead protagonist of this season since it promises to be bigger and better!

Produced by the Juggernaut Productions and written by Sagar Pandya, the filming for 'The Test Case 2' will soon begin!

Stay tuned to ALTBalaji and ZEE5 for more updates!

