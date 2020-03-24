Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Mumbai locked in; people who tried to leave city sent back home

Minutes after the clock struck 5 am on Monday, marking the end of the curfew imposed by the state government, a rush of vehicles was seen exiting the city. The police were forcedto block all exit routes forcing people to return home, and leading to mile-long traffic jams at Mulund toll naka.The cops will also checking if all those in home-quarantine are toeing the line.



A police officer asks a driver his purpose for travelling near Mulund Toll plaza on Monday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Where to get tested

The BMC will soon start helpline numbers to facilitate swab or nasal testing at home for citizens. The on-call doctor will ask about travel history, symptoms or contact with Covid-19 patients. The BMC's health department said the facility will roll out in 48 hours. The govt is roping in more hospitals to set up quarantine and isolation facilities. Testing first started at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, followed by Kasturba Hospital and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur. Later, KEM Hospital also set up the facility.

53

Total positive cases in city

