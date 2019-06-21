Amit Sadh: Hrithik Roshan is giving as an actor

bollywood

Amit Sadh talks about his co-star Hrithik Roshan. The actor will have a special appearance in Super 30.

Amit Sadh

"No role is big or small," begins Amit Sadh, happy to have a special appearance in Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. "I play a journalist in the film. Since Vikas [Bahl, director] and I wanted the character to look a specific way, I lost eight kilos for the part," he says.

The movie, inspired by the life of educationist Anand Kumar, marks his first collaboration with Roshan. It isn't surprising when he says that working with the superstar has been an enriching experience.

A still from Super 30

"Everybody works hard, but what differentiates Hrithik is that he is giving as an actor and takes care of his co-star during a shot. You feel a sense of positivity with him." Sadh, who has had a busy calendar so far shooting for 10 Days: India Strikes Back and the second season of Breathe, is currently filming for an untitled Zee5 original film.

The hectic schedule has taken a toll on his health as he is nursing a severe back pain. "I sustained the injury while shooting for an action sequence in Breathe 2. I underwent a week of physiotherapy. After wrapping up this film in July, I plan to take a month off and work with my physiotherapist to get it corrected."

