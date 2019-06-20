Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30's next quirky song Paisa to be out tomorrow!

bollywood

The quirky song will is set in a vibrant setting and Hrithik Roshan is seen enjoying a dance performance

Hrithik Roshan in a still from the song. Pic: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 will drop its second song, Paisa which will be a quirky track, on Friday, June 21. The movie has already created excitement amongst Hrithik fans and the song will set the mood right for the audience.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and posted the teaser of the song and captioned it writing," à¤¬à¥à¤°à¤à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¨ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¸à¤¾! #Paisa out tomorrow". The quirky song will is set in a vibrant setting and Hrithik is seen enjoying a dance performance.

This is the second song released by the makers. Last week, the makers released the first song, Jugraafiya which features the love-exchange between the Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur. The chemistry between Hrithik and Mrunal and the soothing music of Ajay-Atul hits the right chords. Jugraafiya is sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by dynamic duo Ajay-Atul and penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The movie, Super 30, is one of the most-awaited films of 2019, which is inspired by mathematical and global influencer Anand Kumar, where Hrithik Roshan will be essaying his character who helps 30 plus students every year to crack the IIT-JEE exams, which are touted to be one of the most difficult exams in the nation.

The actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. A story of the triumph of the spirit, Hrithik will be portraying the role of a teacher with a de-glam look, which is winning appreciation from all across. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year".

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

Also Read: IIT students find Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 inauthentic; to file a fresh suit to stall the release

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates