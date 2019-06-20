Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30's next quirky song Paisa to be out tomorrow!
The quirky song will is set in a vibrant setting and Hrithik Roshan is seen enjoying a dance performance
Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 will drop its second song, Paisa which will be a quirky track, on Friday, June 21. The movie has already created excitement amongst Hrithik fans and the song will set the mood right for the audience.
Superstar Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and posted the teaser of the song and captioned it writing," à¤¬à¥à¤°à¤à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¨ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¸à¤¾! #Paisa out tomorrow". The quirky song will is set in a vibrant setting and Hrithik is seen enjoying a dance performance.
This is the second song released by the makers. Last week, the makers released the first song, Jugraafiya which features the love-exchange between the Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur. The chemistry between Hrithik and Mrunal and the soothing music of Ajay-Atul hits the right chords. Jugraafiya is sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by dynamic duo Ajay-Atul and penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
View this post on Instagram
Kar ke gustaakhiyaan, Maange na maafiyaan, Teri chaahat ne badla mere dil ka #Jugraafiya! Song out now. . . @mrunalofficial2016 @nandishsandhu â¬@theamitsadh #PankajTripathi âª#AnandKumar @sarkarshibasish #SajidNadiadwala #UditNarayan @shreyaghoshal @ajayatulofficial #AmitabhBhattacharya @reliance.entertainment @nadiadwalagrandson @pvrpictures @zeemusiccompany @super30film
The movie, Super 30, is one of the most-awaited films of 2019, which is inspired by mathematical and global influencer Anand Kumar, where Hrithik Roshan will be essaying his character who helps 30 plus students every year to crack the IIT-JEE exams, which are touted to be one of the most difficult exams in the nation.
View this post on Instagram
à¤®à¥à¤¥à¤®à¥à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤«à¤¼à¤°à¥à¤à¤¼ à¤¹à¥ ? . . à¤à¥à¤ à¤«à¤¼à¤°à¥à¤à¤¼ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤.. . . à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥ problems à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤°à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤. . . à¤à¤¸à¥à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¥à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤. à¤®à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ formula à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤.. à¤à¤° à¤¹à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ªà¤¾à¤. . . à¤¸à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¦ à¤à¤¿à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ . . #BeAStudentForLife #Super30
The actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. A story of the triumph of the spirit, Hrithik will be portraying the role of a teacher with a de-glam look, which is winning appreciation from all across. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year".
View this post on Instagram
à¤à¤¿à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¥à¤·à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾, à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤¸ à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤¥à¤¾à¥¤. . à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ #Super30à¥¤. . à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤ªà¤¸à¥à¤¯à¤¾, à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¾à¥¤
Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.
Also Read: IIT students find Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 inauthentic; to file a fresh suit to stall the release
Top Stories of the Day:
- Amrita Arora, Sonakshi Sinha at Pahlaj Nihalani's daughter-in-law's prayer meet in Juhu
- Sussanne Khan on Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina: She is in an unfortunate situation
- See Photos: Amitabh Bachchan's look-alike storms the internet
- Arjun Patiala trailer: Action, drama, romance and comedy galore in this Kriti-Diljit starrer
- This childhood video of Sara Ali Khan will instantly remind you of Inaaya Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan
- Here's why Venus head honcho Ratan Jain parted with Mohra song Tip Tip Barsa Paani's rights
- Bandra Diaries: Parineeti Chopra is working hard for Saina Nehwal biopic and these images are proof
- Even Mumbai rains can't stop Malaika Arora from doing yoga; spotted in Bandra
- Avengers: Endgame to be re-released with added footage
- Sameera Reddy looked absolutely radiant at her baby shower; see photos
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Did you know about the difficulties Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 had to face?