Amit Shah endorses Devendra Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM

Also reaffirmed that Shiv Sena and BJP would fight Assembly polls together; asks Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi to clarify Article 370 stand

Home Minister Amit Shah takes significant decision

Ending all speculations over the CM's chair in Maharashtra, BJP national president Amit Shah on Sunday endorsed Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra's CM candidate. He also said that the BJP and Shiv Sena would fight the October Assembly elections together.

Shah's appeal to the people for voting for the saffron alliance ended talks of the BJP and Shiv Sena parting ways again ahead of the Assembly elections. Shah was speaking at a public rally that culminated the second leg of Fadanvis's Mahajanadesh Yatra.

The public endorsement of Fadnavis is significant in view of the talks that the incumbent would be called to Delhi after the elections and some other leader will be made the CM. At the event, Shah also asked opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar to tell the people whether they supported the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir when the entire country had welcomed the move.

The Union Home Minister came down heavily on the Congress, NCP and other opposition parties that have gone against the Narendra Modi government's decision of doing away with special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir. "While the entire country is in support of the decision, leaders like Sharadrao (Pawar) and Rahul Baba (Gandhi) are opposing it. I ask them to clarify and tell people if they support the popular sentiment before entering the Assembly polls in Maharashtra."

