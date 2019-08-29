Cabinet's record 25 decisions to benefit Mumbai and state

mumbai

With announcement on assembly polls likely soon, the CM and government approve the redevelopment of buildings, help to teachers from non-aided schools, increase pension to senior litterateurs, etc

Keeping in mind a cross-section of society, social and regional balance, the State Cabinet approved a record 25 decisions in a couple of hours on Wednesday. The development indicates that the announcement of the assembly elections is likely to happen in a couple of weeks.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a break from his ongoing public outreach programme, Mahajanadesh Yatra, for the meeting, and resumed the marathon tour in Aurangabad early afternoon on Wednesday.

What Mumbai received

While Mumbai had its share of benefits, other areas also walked away with their share. The redevelopment of the city’s cessed and non-cessed dilapidated buildings will get a boost, as the Cabinet approved certain changes to MHADA rules. The decision has been taken considering building collapses and the owner-tenant conflict that delays the evacuation of residents from dangerous properties. In future, MHADA will be empowered to acquire dangerous properties under the state Disaster Management Act, if the landlord/tenants or housing societies do not initiate the redevelopment process in due course of time after their buildings are declared unsafe. MHADA will redevelop the buildings and give the landlords and other eligible tenants, residents their respective share of housing. Mumbai, where aware citizens have been making voluntary efforts to compost the wet waste generated at their homes and establishments, will get a subsidized financial grant. The scheme will apply to all urban parts in the state. The local government bodies, housing societies and establishments like hotels are expected to benefit. The BMC has already allowed societies to use areas on the premises to set up compost plants.

Educational institutes gain too

In another decision, Mumbai was given a new varsity — Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate University — which will govern certain colleges run by a premier institute education board of the Sindhi community.

The burning issue of teachers from non-aided schools who are fighting for their rights got a great relief as the schools will now get government grants like aided schools. Students of government tribal residential schools will be educated in English and semi-English mediums. The Maharashtra Tribal Public School Society has been allowed to run first to fifth classes in their residential schools. The interns of government dental, unani and ayurved colleges will get R5,000 more in monthly stipend.

The monthly pension of senior litterateurs and artists was increased by about a double. The quantum of punishment under the prohibition act for producing, selling and stocking illicit liquor was also increased. On the infrastructure front, the growing Nashik city received a metro rail project.

