Amitabh Bachchan attends an event despite wrist injury

Amitabh Bachchan is said to have sprained his wrist. He was keen to release the book of his Sarkar Raj (2008) co-star as this was the first time he was invited to a Hindi book launch

Govind Namdev and Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/Satej Shinde

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his commitment. The thespian has always maintained discipline and etiquette and arrives bang on time for his events. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted wearing a wrist brace at an event in Juhu to launch actor-turned-author Govind Namdev's book, Madhukar Shah Bundela. Big B had sprained his wrist, but he was keen to release the book of his Sarkar Raj (2008) co-star as this was the first time he was invited to a Hindi book launch.

Talking about this event and about Govind Namdev, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Govind ji is not only a great actor but also a person filled with patriotism... I am feeling very proud to be a part of the occasion." He also added that this is the first time he has been invited for a Hindi book launch.

The story of the book revolves around the life story of King Madhukar Shah during the period of 1842 which depicts his valour and bravery as a ruler. Namdev is known for playing the antagonist in Bollywood films such as Satya, Thakshak, Pukar, Raju Chacha, Sarkar Raj, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani among others.

Govind Namdev, who was overwhelmed by everyone's presence said, "Amitabh Bachchan sir is my inspiration. I'm speechless and running out of words to thank all you present here. I'm very emotional right now as the presence of Amitabh Bachchan has made this event memorable. As I said he is my inspiration for personal and professional life. I always try to be like him especially his discipline towards life and profession. His height is exceptional not only in physical terms but in terms of career, his voice."

