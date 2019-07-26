Amitabh Bachchan faces 'withdrawal symptoms' as Gulabo Sitabo shoot nears end

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan commenced shooting for the film Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow in June where he will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana

Amitabh Bachchan/picture courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram account

It's been almost a month after Amitabh Bachchan began shooting for his upcoming project Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow. The actor is dealing with 'withdrawal symptoms' as the movie schedule wrap nears its completion.

Big B already seems to be in the 'vision of KBC' as his next project, he shared on Twitter. He wrote: "Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion .. happens all the time .. and the next work schedule begins to take over .. So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated .. and the vision of KBC takes over [sic]"

T 3237 - Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion .. happens all the time .. and the next work schedule begins to take over ..

So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated .. and the vision of KBC takes over — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2019

He was shooting for Shoojit Sircar's directorial in the 'city of nawabs' which is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 24 next year. Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky family comedy film written by Juhi Chaturvedi.

During the shoot of the film Gulabo Sitabo, Big B's fans in Lucknow were in a frenzy ever since he arrived in the Uttar Pradesh. The Crowd gathered in the area every morning waiting for a glimpse of the superstar.

Prior to shooting in Lucknow, Amitabh was on the sets of 'Chehre' shooting with Emraan Hashmi. The duo started shooting in May. The film is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. And will hit the silver screens next year on February 21.

Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, will release on April 24, 2020. Written by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi of Vicky Donor, Piku and October fame, Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

