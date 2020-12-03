Amitabh Bachchan features in Aditya Narayan's wedding video in a quirky way

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan on Wednesday posted an Instagram video giving a glimpse of the ceremony. For an uber-glam effect, the video has been edited to feature Amitabh Bachchan!

The wedding between Aditya and his "Shaapit" co-star Shweta Agarwal had happened on Tuesday night, and a day later the young groom shared a video of the two getting married. It ended with a meme, which featured Bachchan's clip from a film. He can be heard saying: "They have done it. Our boys have reached."

Aditya captioned the post: "Video edit courtesy idiot best friend Anupam Saroj, featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan." Haveva look right here:

While good wishes and congratulations poured in for the couple, many netizens noted how funny the video was.

Aditya also posted a photo of the newly-married couple where they can be seen lovingly looking at each other and smiling.

He let the pic do all the talking as he posted it without a caption, and just used a couple with heart emoji to describe it.

