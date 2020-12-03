Amitabh Bachchan features in Aditya Narayan's wedding video in a quirky way
Aditya captioned the post: "Video edit courtesy idiot best friend Anupam Saroj, featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan."
Singer-actor Aditya Narayan on Wednesday posted an Instagram video giving a glimpse of the ceremony. For an uber-glam effect, the video has been edited to feature Amitabh Bachchan!
The wedding between Aditya and his "Shaapit" co-star Shweta Agarwal had happened on Tuesday night, and a day later the young groom shared a video of the two getting married. It ended with a meme, which featured Bachchan's clip from a film. He can be heard saying: "They have done it. Our boys have reached."
Aditya captioned the post: "Video edit courtesy idiot best friend Anupam Saroj, featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan." Haveva look right here:
View this post on Instagram
While good wishes and congratulations poured in for the couple, many netizens noted how funny the video was.
Aditya also posted a photo of the newly-married couple where they can be seen lovingly looking at each other and smiling.
He let the pic do all the talking as he posted it without a caption, and just used a couple with heart emoji to describe it.
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Also Read: Photos: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Dreamy December Wedding
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe