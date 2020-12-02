Photos: Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's dreamy December wedding

Udit Narayan's singer-TV host son Aditya Narayan got married yesterday, December 1, to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in Mumbai. The nuptials took place at Mumbai's famous ISKCON temple in Juhu. Pictures and videos from the singer's baaraat had gone viral last evening.

Now, a few of Aditya Narayan's social media fan clubs have shared pictures from his dreamy wedding. In one of the posts, Aditya and Shweta can be seen partaking in the rituals during their wedding. Check out the photos below:

In another picture, Aditya and Shweta can be seen spending a quiet moment together. Shweta looked like the quintessential bride in her soft pink embellished lehenga, paired with statement jewellery.

Aditya Narayan shone as the groom in his royal sherwani and wedding safa. The singer looked quite dashing as he danced his way in his baaraat to the wedding venue. The singer's father, Udit Narayan and mum Deepa, too, were in celebratory mode.

Here's a look at Aditya's baaraat last evening:

Speaking about Shweta and his wedding, Aditya Narayan had said in an interview, "Shweta and I are extremely excited to finally get married after being in a relationship for 10 years. Due to the pandemic, the wedding will only include family and close friends. We are planning to have a sangeet function on the day of the reception, which will include performances by the entire family. Our wedding outfits are designed by Shweta because along with being an actress, she is also a fashion designer. For many years now, she has been designing my outfits."

Aditya and Shweta plan to visit Gulmarg, Kashmir, for their honeymoon. Aditya said it's because Shweta loves skiing and the snowy place would be the perfect destination in winter.

Well, here's wishing the newlyweds a blissful married life!

