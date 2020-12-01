Inside Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal's wedding: Singer looks royal in white sherwani; dances his heart out

Udit Narayan's singer son Aditya Narayan surprised his fans a month back when he announced he was getting married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The couple is set to marry today, December 1, in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the baaraat are going viral on social media.

In the pictures, Aditya looks royal in a white sherwani and a turban. He can be seen dancing with his parents as they enter the ISCKON temple. While Udit Narayan is dressed in a bright-red traditional attire, Aditya's mother Deepa Narayan Jha can be seen in a red sari with matching jewellry. Take a look:

In the next picture, Aditya can be seen dancing to the beats of the dhol. He is joined by his father and close family members.

Aditya was in a relationship with Shweta for a long time. The duo worked together in Vikram Bhatt's Shaapit in 2010.

A day before the wedding, Aditya and Shweta had arranged a family get-together. A fan club of the couple shared a lot of pictures and videos on its Instagram account and it looks like they are straight out of a Bollywood film.

In the first picture that was shared by the club, the Narayan family could be seen jubilantly posing for the camera.

In another post, the club uploaded a boomerang video where celebrations were in full swing, and the entire family was in a festive mode:

Here's a look at the wedding card of the couple; it looks stunning, to say the least:

In a recent interview, the playback singer had revealed how he had proposed to his soulmate. Aditya said, "Maldives was my first choice. I had planned to propose to her at the exotic beach destination in March 2020 and I had kept the ring ready since December 2019. Our flights were booked in March, but eight hours before our departure, we got the news that Maldives was under lockdown. So, I could not officially get engaged then. When we went to Lonavala, I surprised her by popping the question and slipping the ring on her finger."

The two plan to go to Gulmarg, Kashmir, for their honeymoon. He said, "Shweta loves skiing and I felt it would be ideal to go to Gulmarg in the winters. If everything goes well, we plan to go there."

Last month, Aditya had announced his plan to get married on social media. Taking to his Instagram account and sharing a picture with the love of his life, he penned an adorable note and this is what he wrote - "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December [sic]"

2020 seems to be wedding season for B-town. Before this, Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj, Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu got hitched.

