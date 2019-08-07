Amitabh Bachchan remembers Sushma Swaraj: An extraordinary speaker and politician

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan expressed grief over former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's demise.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan pose with a publication on the future of Indian entertainment during the inauguration of the Frames 2001 convention, a forum on the Indian entertainment industry 30 March 2001. (Picture courtesy/AFP)

Condolences poured in from the film fraternity following the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The 67-year-old BJP stalwart was admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday (August 6) following a deterioration in her health. She passed away at the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Soon after the news of Sushma Swaraj's demise broke, many Bollywood personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Lata Mangeshkar, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Ekta Kapoor, and Madhur Bhandarkar took to social media to offer condolences and remembered the beloved leader.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express his grief over Swaraj's demise. Here's what Big B tweeted, last night:

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote a heartfelt note on his blog. This is what Big B posted - "Disturbed and saddened at the sudden passing of Sushma Swaraj ji. An extraordinary speaker and politician, a friend and amiable countenance. Ever extending a helping hand to those in distress. Just prayers now for the peace of her soul [sic]"

He further wrote, "Death brings such imminent uncertainties about. The mind travels disturbed and of thoughts that invade the policy of existence in us all. And you wonder and.. [sic]"

To share his memories with Sushma Swaraj, veteran actor Anupam Kher went live on Twitter and recalled the times he interacted with her on various occasions.

Boman Irani, mourning Swaraj's loss, tweeted, "A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation's loss."

Parineeti Chopra, expressing grief over Swaraj's demise, tweeted, "I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big, and made a difference. Sushma ji rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi"

Offering her deepest condolences, Lata Mangeshkar wrote on Twitter - "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji's sudden demise. A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly."

Swara Bhasker tweeted, "RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology, but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic."

"Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away. Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was 1 of her Navratans as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP," Shabana Azmi tweeted, mourning Sushma Swaraj's loss.

Ayushmann Khurrana too tweeted. He wrote, "#SushmaSwaraj ji, may your soul rest in peace."

Swaraj had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in her last tweet just hours before her demise, saying that she had been waiting to see this day in her lifetime.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," Swaraj had tweeted.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing ill health.

During her tenure, the BJP leader had been active and popular on Twitter, reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress for assistance.

