Delhi government declares two-day mourning for Sushma Swaraj

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Delhi government will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect while Chief Minister

Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6 due to a heart attack at age 67. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: As a mark of respect, the Delhi government on Wednesday declared a two-day mourning in the national capital for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday night at at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 7, 2019

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death, saying the country has lost a great leader. Leaders cutting across party lines expressed shock at the sudden demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing her as a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and the poor.

Sushma ji was former CM of Delhi. Delhi will pay its respects by observing state mourning for two days https://t.co/BmCmZaOez7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 7, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former president Pranab Mukherjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled Swaraj's demise and hailed her as a good orator and a distinguished parliamentarian.

BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and several other union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also expressed grief and remembered her affectionately.

On Tuesday night at around 9.30 am Swaraj was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in a critical condition and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where a team of doctors attended to her but could not revive the astute politician.

