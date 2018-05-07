Amitabh Bachchan spotted at a clinic in Juhu

Amitabh Bachchan was spotted at Dr Himanshu Mehta's clinic at Juhu Scheme



Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan recently underwent an eye check-up. Big B was spotted at Dr Himanshu Mehta's clinic at Juhu Scheme. Patients were delighted to see Big B in their midst. The veteran actor spent over an hour with the ophthalmologist who has several B-Town folk as patients.

Cinephiles didn't surprise by turning up in abundance to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite on screen after 27 years in 102 Not Out. The comedy raked in approximately Rs 9.05 crore (Rs 3.52 on Friday and Rs5.53 on Saturday) since its release.

Amitabh Bachchan's official and verified Twitter handle @SrBachchan has 34.3 million followers. Earlier this week, the thespian had questioned the micro-blogging platform's management about how they manage to keep the number of followers constant. He has also threatened to quit Twitter, accusing the micro-blogging website of reducing his followers.

Also read: 102 Not Out does almost 9 times better than Omerta at the box office

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates