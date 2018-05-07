102 Not Out does almost 9 times better than Omerta at the box office

Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor give Rajkummar Rao a run for his money as 102 Not Out outperforms Omerta at the Box office in its first weekend



102 Not Out

Cinephiles didn't surprise by turning up in abundance to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite on screen after 27 years in 102 Not Out. The comedy raked in approximately Rs 9.05 crore (Rs 3.52 on Friday and Rs5.53 on Saturday) since its release.

While the venture was expected to outperform Hansal Mehta's Omerta, which also hit screens on Friday, the film's collection soared over that of the latter by approximately Rs 7 crore. The Rajkummar Rao starrer attracted a paltry Rs 54 lakh on Friday, and settled at Rs 1.64 crore after Saturday's collections were considered.



Omerta

Trade expert Amod Mehra says, "102 Not Out has [performed well] due to the positive word-of-mouth, which enabled the collections to jump significantly on day two. It is expected to fare better today [yesterday]. Over the first weekend, the collection is expected to be in the range of Rs 16-17 crore, which is a decent number." Omerta, on the other hand, despite Rao's A-class act, has been "completely rejected" by viewers, says Mehra.

