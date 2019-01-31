Amitabh Bachchan thanks 'buddy' Ranbir Kapoor for a special gift!

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself with Ranbir Kapoor from the location of their upcoming film's shoot, Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/amitabhbachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram account is a peppy one. The 76-year-old actor always walks with the wind and is updated with the gen next's trends. His latest Instagram post has his Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and him taking a photograph in the middle of the New York road, where they were shooting for this Ayan Mukerji's directorial.

Amitabh shared the picture and thanked Ranbir Kapoor for a magical gift. Although Sr Bachchan hasn't mentioned what the gift is, the post describes that the magical gift has done wonders for the megastar. The post read: "Thank you, Ranbir Kapoor, for giving me the elixir of LIFE! Still buzzing Buddy, Ranbir Kapoor [sic]."

Here are some of the other posts shared by the megastar on his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram Prep for BRAHMASTRA ... on tomorrow .. jitters A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) onJun 5, 2018 at 11:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram Typo .. that’s Ranbir not Ranveer A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) onJun 1, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

This isn't the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has shared photos from the sets of Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure trilogy. The film also has youngsters Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy along with Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed by Ranbir and Alia's close-aide, Ayan Mukerji.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Badla with Taapsee Pannu.

