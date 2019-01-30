Watch video: Rekha's epic reaction on realising she is posing next to Amitabh Bachchan's photo

bollywood

Rekha, while posing for the paparazzi at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch, realised that she was standing right in front of Amitabh Bachchan's picture. Her reaction will definitely make you laugh

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan

Rekha didn't need words to amuse netizens after a video showcasing her at photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch did the rounds online on Tuesday. The veteran took her position for the paparazzi in front of an array of pictures of Bollywood celebrities captured by Ratnani for his calendar, when she decided to give a glance at the image behind her.

Unabashed as she is, Rekha did a quick U-turn on spotting the picture of alleged former flame Amitabh Bachchan behind her. The video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, went viral in no time.

Rekha was in her element as she posed for the shutterbugs. She was also quite goofy, if we may say so. Here are some of her pictures from the launch:

Here's Rekha standing in front of Amitabh Bachchan's picture (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Rekha acting goofy for the paps (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Finally posing (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Rekha's reaction to posing in front of Amitabh Bachchan's picture was quite surprising considering how private the actress is. The duo has done a number of films together, including their very famous Silsila, starring Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. Other films they've acted in together are Mr Natwarlal, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, etc.

Rekha's priceless reaction was fun to watch and happened at Ratnani's calendar launch where other celebs like Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Harshvardhan Rane, Kim Sharma, and Luka Chuppi stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were also in attendance.

