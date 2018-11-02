Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati to go off air on November 23

television

The ongoing 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati ends on November 23. It will be replaced by two new daily soaps, Patiala Babes and Ladies Special. Like in season nine last year, the makers had planned the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show to have a short run, instead of pulling it for months. Big B also likes to keep it short and sweet.

KBC in its 18th year of existence since it first appeared on TV screens way back in the year 2000. It's the 10th season this year. KBC is a show that taught India to value the power of knowledge and gave the common man the confidence to dream big.

Kick-starting its 10th season with the campaign #KabTakRokoge, KBC celebrated the spirit of resilience in people. Every single participant – past, present and future – at some point in their lives, have persevered to make a dream come true. The campaign evoked the emotions of every KBC aspirant. This year, the show received the highest ever, record-breaking registrations of over 31 million within a span of 15 Days.

While 50:50, Audience Poll and Jodidaar, the much-appreciated Lifelines, have been retained, this year saw the return of 'Ask the Expert' lifeline wherein one expert will be available to the contestant via video call link to help the contestant with an appropriate answer. For the first time in the history of the show, audio-visual questions, on varied subjects ranging from sports to politics, had been included in the format.

Furthermore, every Friday, the show hosted - 'KBC Karamveer' – individuals whose heroic actions and good deeds have brought about a positive change in the society thereby becoming an inspiration for many.

