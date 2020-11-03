Amrita Rao on her newborn son: Can't stop staring at my baby's face

Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol welcomed their baby boy on the morning on November 1, Sunday. The couple is excited and it seems both of them can't get enough of their firstborn.

"I can't stop staring at my baby's face and my husband Anmol's priceless expression of joy. I'm still in a state of wonderment. Yay, I am a 2020 mom," said the actress.

When asked about embracing motherhood, Amrita said, "That I have to play the role of a mother is yet to sink in because I'm such a mumma's girl myself. If I begin to compare myself with my mom, then it's too big shoes to fill in, so I'd rather just enjoy the feeling of having a little wonder in my life to keep me on my toes."

The couple is yet to decide on a name for the baby.

When asked if she will be a working mom, Amrita said, "There have been some very interesting offers post August that I'm looking forward to taking up January onwards."

